Odisha Matric Result 2025 to be Declared today: Check Your Scores

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha declared the results of the Matric exam on Friday at 4 PM. Students can now see their results online from 6 PM onwards on the official website.

How to Check Results Online

To check your result online, just do the following:

Go to orissaresults.nic.in after 6 pm

after 6 pm Enter your credentials

Download the result

Save a copy for future use

Check the Result via SMS

If internet access is not enabled, students may check their results through SMS. To do this, enter the message "OR10" and send it to 5676750. Your results will come directly to your mobile phone.

Check Results through DigiLocker

Students may also check their results through the DigiLocker mobile application or website. To do this, follow these instructions:

Register yourself on the DigiLocker website

Create a 6-digit security PIN

Log in to your account

Go to the "Education" or "Results" page

Choose "BSE Odisha" from the list of available boards

Click on "BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025"

Enter your Aadhaar number and click Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Compartment Exam Details

Students who were unsuccessful in the Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2025 will get a second opportunity to sit for the Compartment Examination. The examination will be held by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) later this year. Though exact dates are not yet confirmed, the official press conference could give the tentative schedule and other relevant details regarding the compartment exam.

Conclusion

Odisha Matric Result 2025 has been announced, and the students can now view their results online or through SMS. Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has facilitated it for the students to obtain their results from various platforms. All the best for the future from all the students!

