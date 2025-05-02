Tamil Nadu School Reopening Date 2025: Will It Be Delayed Due to Heatwave?

The Tamil Nadu government is reconsidering its plan to reopen schools on June 2 because of the intense heatwave engulfing the state. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has said the reopening date will be determined after weighing the weather situation in consultation with Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Safety of Students a Top Priority

The minister reiterated that the safety of students is paramount, given the hot weather already prevailing in many districts. "We will make a decision depending on the weather and give importance to the safety of students," he said.

Exams Completed, Results Expected

The school board exams are now over, with more than 8.2 lakh students showing up for the Class 12 exams and more than 9.1 lakh students for the Class 10 exams. The country is waiting to see the results, and both parents and students are keeping fingers crossed for weather conditions and the new school calendar.

Heatwave Conditions Worsening

Meteorological predictions suggest May may be much warmer than usual, and several districts are already under heatwave conditions. Trichy, Vellore, and Madurai districts are among the most badly hit. Teachers and health departments have urged caution and a review of the reopening schedule.

Decision to be Made Soon

The government will soon decide on the reopening date of the school, considering the weather and the safety of students. The decision to revisit the reopening date is a relief to students and parents, who are worried about the health hazard posed by the heatwave.

Conclusion

The Tamil Nadu government's move to reconsider the reopening date of schools during the heatwave is a wise decision to keep students safe and healthy. The government needs to consider the climatic conditions and the health of students while deciding on the reopening date.

