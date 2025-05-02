Raid 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Kicks Off with ₹19 Crore Haul

Ajay Devgn is dominating the North Indian box office this weekend. The actor has come up with yet another intriguing drama with Raid 2, having always had a strong connection with his audiences through his sincere portrayal of a common man in this country. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2, a sequel to the critically acclaimed Raid, opened to mixed reviews from both the audiences and the critics.

However, owing to the partial holiday/Maharashtra Day, the critics' reviews didn't matter as people flocked to the screens to watch their favorite IRS officer, Amay Patnaik, taking charge in style. As audiences began to fill the theaters, the collections exceeded early box-office predictions, and now, Ajay Devgn's film is poised to become a massive blockbuster at the box office.

According to multiple industry trackers, Raid 2 amassed a total of Rs.19.71 crores net on its first day. Considering how little the movie received hype or promotion in the days leading up to its release, the total is a staggering number. Indeed, the holiday had a positive impact on markets such as Maharashtra and Gujarat, yet the success of the sequel formula remains unchallenged at the box office.

Ajay's powerful presence alongside Riteish Deshmukh's villainous role will ensure even better bookings for Raid 2 this weekend. Even though a Friday dip is expected to take place, the film is projected to not lose more than 20 percent of its Day 1 box-office collection. The outlook is good considering Friday is a workday, and the interest in the film will be significantly less among the audiences.

It will be a successful weekend for Raid 2, and it won't come as a surprise if the film ends up amassing a total of more than Rs. 50 crore on Saturday and Sunday. After the lull that ensued post-Chhaava, the outcome is a positive sign for Bollywood.