Gold Rate Today May 2: Prices Drop Rs 5840 in 10 Days

Gold prices have continued their downward trend, bringing some relief to buyers across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. On May 2, 2025, the gold rate in Hyderabad dropped again.

Gold Rates in Hyderabad Today

24-carat gold: ₹95,510 for 10 grams

22-carat gold: ₹87,550 for 10 grams

Over the last 10 days, gold has become cheaper by ₹5,840, which is a significant drop for investors and buyers. This decline has sparked renewed interest in gold purchases, especially with the wedding season around the corner.

Silver Price Sees a Rise

Silver (1 kg): ₹1,09,000

Unlike gold, silver prices have seen a sharp increase, gaining ₹2,000 in just a day. This indicates strong industrial demand and a global trend influencing the local market.

What Affects Gold and Silver Prices?

The prices of gold and silver in India depend on various factors, including:

Cultural and seasonal demand (like weddings and festivals)

Global gold and silver rates

Import duties and taxes

Changes in foreign trade policies

International economic developments

In India, gold holds both emotional and financial value. Any drop in its price is seen as an opportunity to buy, whether for jewelry or as a long-term investment.

With gold becoming more affordable and silver gaining strength, current market conditions offer both opportunities and insights for buyers and investors alike.