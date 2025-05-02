Together, we sail toward a stronger, bolder India: Gautam Adani

Thiruvananthapuram, May 2 (IANS) Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Friday said he is grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for their support towards building India’s first deep-sea automated port which is a future global transshipment hub, adding that together, “we sail towards a stronger, bolder India”.

This is a triumph of vision, resilience, and partnership, said Gautam Adani as PM Modi dedicated to the nation the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport worth Rs 8,900 crore.

“Today, at Vizhinjam, history, destiny, and possibility came together as a 30-year-old dream of Kerala became India’s gateway to the world,” said the billionaire industrialist in a post on X.

“We are proud to have built India’s first deep-sea automated port. A future global transshipment hub. This is a triumph of vision, resilience, and partnership,” Gautam Adani added.

The Adani Group Chairman further stated that “together, we sail towards a stronger, bolder India.”

Vizhinjam Port, having strategic importance, has been identified as a key priority project that will contribute to strengthening India’s position in global trade, enhance logistics efficiency, and reduce reliance on foreign ports for cargo transhipment.

Its natural deep draft of nearly 20 metres and location near one of the world’s busiest sea trade routes further strengthen India’s position in global trade.

“A historic day. Grateful to the Central and State Governments, and the administration and people of Kerala, especially Thiruvananthapuram, for their support in making this port stand as a testament to India’s strategic and bold maritime ambitions,” said Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ), in a post on X.

The port is expected to significantly lower logistics costs for Indian manufacturers by 30-40 per cent, enhancing the country’s export competitiveness.

With plans to increase capacity to 5 million TEUs by 2028 with the latest technology, the port is set to play a crucial role in India’s maritime infrastructure.

Working closely with the state government and the Central government, the Adani Group has already invested over Rs 4,500 crore in the Vizhinjam International Seaport project. The Adani Group is expected to invest another Rs 20,000 crore in the project's upcoming phases, creating more than 5,000 jobs and boosting the local economy to unprecedented heights.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.