March 18 Holiday or not?

While the long weekend holiday ends in other states, it is on people's minds as to whether or not March 18 will be a holiday. The answer is no because there has been no official holiday announcement for Monday nationwide.

While Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi had a long weekend holiday during Holi, it ended on March 16. Some schools in Maharashtra have announced summer holidays from April 1 and Kerala announced a summer holiday from March 25 to May 31.

However, no holiday is announced on March 18 in any of the states. But, in a local development, Indore in Madhya Pradesh has announced a local holiday on March 19 due to the festival of Rang Panchami.

Half-day schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are to be held due to the heat wave, but no holiday has been announced. Schools in Ladakh and Kargil will reopen on Monday after winter vacations. No holiday has been announced in other states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.

So, if you're travelling or reserving travel, make sure to verify the holiday status in your state before departure. And if you're in Indore, set your calendars for March 19, as it's a local holiday!

