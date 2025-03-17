Is Pawan Kalyan Behind Varma’s Waning Influence in Pithapuram?

Former Pithapuram MLA SVSN Varma appears to be embroiled in a fierce power struggle with Jana Sena President and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, despite his continued support for TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Varma’s supporters reportedly believe that Pawan Kalyan is making concerted efforts to turn Pithapuram into his stronghold. As part of this strategy, it is alleged that the actor-politician plans to appoint his brother and JSP general secretary, Naga Babu, as the party’s in-charge for Pithapuram to strengthen its network.

This belief was reinforced following Naga Babu’s comments at the party’s 14th Formation Day celebrations, Jaya Ketanam, held at Chitrada in Pithapuram last week.

Without naming anyone, Naga Babu, who is expected to join Naidu’s cabinet soon, stated that Pawan Kalyan won the election from Pithapuram because of his star power and the support of the people. He further quipped, “Those who think otherwise, it’s their karma (delusion).”

Naga Babu’s sharp comments once again sparked anger among TDP activists and Varma’s supporters. They were already disillusioned after Naidu broke his promise and failed to nominate Varma for an MLC seat. A total of five MLC seats under the MLA quota became vacant, with TDP contesting three and one each allocated to its allies, JSP and BJP.

TDP activists have alleged that Pawan Kalyan convinced Naidu not to nominate Varma, aiming to prevent the creation of a second power centre in the constituency. The actor-politician also nominated his brother, Naga Babu, as one of the MLC candidates, resulting in his unanimous victory, given that the alliance holds a majority in the Assembly.

Varma’s electoral journey began in 2009 when he contested unsuccessfully on a TDP ticket against Vanga Geetha, who represented the Praja Rajyam Party at the time. In 2014, he contested as an independent and defeated YSRCP’s Pendem Dorababu with 57.5% of the vote. However, Varma lost to the same candidate in the 2019 elections.

Even as Varma was preparing to contest the 2024 elections from Pithapuram, Naidu persuaded him to sacrifice his seat. Subsequently, Pawan Kalyan defeated Vanga Geetha, who was representing YSRCP.

Amid the ongoing power struggle between Pawan Kalyan and Varma, YSRCP’s Pendem Dorababu recently switched to JSP after being upset over not receiving a ticket to contest from Pithapuram.

This development is also viewed as part of Pawan Kalyan’s strategy to checkmate Varma and solidify his influence over Pithapuram.