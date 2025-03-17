Amit Trivedi joins forces with Simran Choudhary for 'Sunn Husna Di Pariye'

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Simran Choudhary has teamed up with National Award recipient, composer, lyricist, and singer, Amit Trivedi, for a breathtaking video of their new song "Sunn Husna Di Pariye".

"Sunn Husna Di Pariye" is a standout track from his latest album, "AT Azaad".

Reflecting on her experience of working with Amit, Simran shared, "You know that feeling when you've admired a composer for years, learned from their music, and suddenly, you find yourself in the studio with them? It was surreal! Amit Sir gave me creative freedom—like a blank canvas to paint my own picture.”

Speaking about collaborating with Simran, Amit said, “I love collaborating with beautiful artists, and when I came across her profile through Instagram, I found out that she creates her own songs, writes, performs, dances, and I thought “Woah! Who is this talent, please get her to collaborate with me.” She sings in Punjabi, Hindi, Rajasthani, and English, it's mindblowing, she is so talented and I am glad to have her as a part of this album.”

Being part of the "AT Azaad" album, "Sunn Husna Di Pariye" perfectly embodies the album’s essence of musical freedom and exploration.

With direction by Ritika Bajaj, the cinematography of the song has been performed by Vishal Sinha. Rishikaysh Jogadaand and Vivek Chachere have choreographed the song edited by Toyboy Arshad.

Back in January this year, Simran teamed up with Aditya Rikhari for a soulful number, "Rehle Mere Kol.”

Talking about the song, Simran shared, “Rehle Mere Kol feels like a piece of my heart out in the world. It’s that song you listen to when you’re sitting with your thoughts, reliving moments that make you smile and hit you right in the feels.”

Simran has previously delivered viral hits such as "Aje Na Jaa", "Rehle Mere Kol", and 2024’s most-loved song, "Aayi Nayi" from "Stree 2".

On the other hand, Amit is credited with Bollywood gems like "Lootera", "Queen", "Kedarnath", and "Udta Punjab" albums.

