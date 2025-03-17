TSPSC Hostel Welfare Officer Result 2025 out: Direct link here

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) announced the final results for the Hostel Welfare Officer position on March 17, 2025. Aspirants who had appeared for the written examination can view their results on the official TSPSC website at the official website.

The TSPSC Hostel Welfare Officer Result 2025 will be uploaded in the form of a PDF, mentioning the names, roll numbers, and marks of the selected candidates. To see your results, follow these steps:

Go to the official TSPSC website at the official website .

. Click on the "Results" option

Look for the link named "List of Selected Candidates for the Hostel Welfare Officer (25/2022) Post"

Click on the link to view the PDF file

Find your hall ticket number to see your result

TSPSC announced 581 posts for Hostel Welfare Officers in 2022, including 562 Hostel Welfare Officers and 19 Women Supervisors in different welfare departments.

Important Details:

Post Name: Hostel Welfare Officer

Vacancies: 581

Selection Process: Written Test and Document Verification

Result Date: March 17, 2025

Official Website: https://www.tspsc.gov.in/

Wait for the latest news on the final selection process.

