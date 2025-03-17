Telangana SSC Exams 2025, March 21 to April 4: Tips to Follow

Telangana State Board of Secondary Education has declared the timetable for the upcoming SSC (10th) board examinations 2025. The examination will begin on March 21st and end on April 4th, 2025.

As per the published schedule, the first language tests will begin on March 21st and will usher in the exam phase. The last test, OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabic), will be held on April 4th.

The timings of the exams have also been laid down, with the majority of papers to be held between 9:30 AM and 12:30 PM. Nevertheless, students are requested to check the timings for their respective papers, as there could be exceptions.

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education's official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, will be a one-stop website for all examination updates. The website can be browsed by students to find vital updates, notifications, and guidelines.

For hall tickets, students will have to pick them up from their respective schools. Schools will be sent the hall tickets, and students should pick them up in person.

With the exam period getting closer, students are encouraged to step up their preparation. Below are some useful tips to assist you in acing the exams:

Develop a study plan : Establish a study plan and adhere to it. Schedule time for each subject and topic, and make sure that you cover all the content before the exams.

: Establish a study plan and adhere to it. Schedule time for each subject and topic, and make sure that you cover all the content before the exams. Work on weak areas : Pinpoint your weak areas and work on them. Practice regularly and take assistance from teachers or friends if necessary.

: Pinpoint your weak areas and work on them. Practice regularly and take assistance from teachers or friends if necessary. Practice with model papers : Practice with model papers and last year's question papers to become well-versed with the exam pattern and timing.

: Practice with model papers and last year's question papers to become well-versed with the exam pattern and timing. Remain calm and composed : Remain calm and composed during the exams. Read the questions properly, utilize your time wisely, and attempt all the questions.

: Remain calm and composed during the exams. Read the questions properly, utilize your time wisely, and attempt all the questions. Rest well and eat well: Rest well and eat well to keep yourself physically and mentally fit for the exams.

Rest well and eat well to keep yourself physically and mentally fit for the exams. Remain motivated: Remain motivated and self-assured. Have faith in yourself and your potential, and you will excel in the exams.

Adopting these guidelines and remaining devoted to your work, you can attain success in the SSC board exams 2025.

Also read: TG PGECET 2025 from JNTU Hyderabad: Apply Now at pgecet.tgche.ac.in, Exam Dates and Full Details Here