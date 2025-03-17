‘Khelo India Para Games 2025 huge opportunity for youngsters to grow': Navdeep Singh

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) The 2024 Paralympics gold medal-winning javelin thrower Navdeep Singh believes the Khelo India Para Games is an important platform for the continued growth of para-athletes and reflects the government's keen interest in promoting para sports in the country.

The second edition of the Khelo India Para Games (KIPG 2025) is set to kick off on Thursday. The Arjuna Award-winning athlete explained how the tournament is helping in developing the sporting ecosystem for para-athletes.

"KIPG 2025 is a great platform for senior athletes to compete against each other. We also motivate each other at all times. It further helps us in testing our training modules and practice our strengths and weaknesses before international competitions. We also get a chance to meet with budding athletes and get to exchange different ideas and thoughts on the competitions," Navdeep told SAI Media.

Over 1200 athletes will participate across six disciplines in the seven-day tournament at three venues – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium and the Dr Karni Singh shooting range -- in New Delhi.

The inaugural edition of the Khelo India Para Games took place in December 2023 and proved to be a success. At least 25 athletes competing in the first edition of KIPG were among India's 84-member contingent for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Navdeep Singh also competed in KIPG 2023 and claimed the silver medal. In Paris, he won the javelin throw gold medal in the F41 category. The para javelin thrower reflected on how domestic-level tournaments help in the unearthing of talent in the country and create a pipeline of para-athletes for India across multiple sports.

"After India's performance at the Paris Paralympics, there is a growing interest in the Para Games, with a lot of youngsters coming up. I am confident the Khelo India Para Games 2025 will also see several new athletes joining in to compete. I am hopeful the country will get to witness new talent, which will help in recognising future prospects," the 24-year-old said.

"The domestic tournaments are important for the growth of para-athletics. In the recently concluded World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025, several new athletes were also introduced and earned opportunities. KIPG 2025 will further help in unearthing talent in the country," Navdeep added.

The KIPG 2025 will see an elite line-up of athletes participating in the tournament across six disciplines. The list includes Paris 2024 gold medallists Harvinder Singh (archery), Dharambir (club thrower) and Praveen Kumar (high jump). Medallists from the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China will also compete. Over 50 para-athletes competing in the tournament are also part of SAI's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group for the 2028 LA Olympics cycle.

