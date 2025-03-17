TG PGECET 2025 from JNTU Hyderabad: Apply Now at pgecet.tgche.ac.in, Exam Dates and Full Details Here

The application process for the Telangana Post-Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET) 2025 has officially commenced today, March 17, under the supervision of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 16 to 19, 2025, for admissions into postgraduate engineering programmes in Telangana.

Important Dates and Application Process

According to the official notification, candidates seeking admission into M.E/M.Tech, M.Pharm, M.Arch, and the graduate-level Pharm. D (P.B.) programmes in participating universities and affiliated colleges can submit their applications online at pgecet.tgche.ac.in.

Deadline without late fee: May 19, 2025

Late fee application period: May 20–22, 2025 (with a late fee of Rs 250)

Admit card availability: June 7, 2025

Application Fee

General category candidates: Rs 1100 per test

SC, ST, and PWD candidates: Rs 600 per test

Candidates applying for multiple tests must pay separately for each test.

Steps to Apply for TG PGECET 2025

Visit the official website: pgecet.tgche.ac.in

Register on the portal

Fill in the application form

Pay the required fee and submit the form

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Exam Pattern and Selection Process

The TG PGECET 2025 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) consisting of 120 multiple-choice questions, with a duration of two hours. The exam follows a no-negative-marking policy.

Qualifying Marks: General category candidates must secure at least 30 marks (25% of the total) to qualify. There are no minimum qualifying marks for SC/ST candidates.

General category candidates must secure at least 30 marks (25% of the total) to qualify. There are no minimum qualifying marks for SC/ST candidates. Exam Locations: Hyderabad and Warangal

Seat Allocation:

Priority will be given to GATE/GPAT qualified candidates.

Remaining seats will be filled based on TG PGECET 2025 scores.

A separate notification will be issued for GATE/GPAT candidates regarding admissions.

Aspiring candidates are advised to carefully review the detailed notification and instructions before filling out the application form. For further updates, they should regularly check the official website: pgecet.tgche.ac.in.