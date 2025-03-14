March 15 Bank Holiday or not?

Today, March 14, is indeed Holi, a significant Hindu festival celebrated across India. As for tomorrow, March 15, some states will observe a holiday, despite it being the third Saturday of the month, which is typically a working day.

The Holi festival on March 18 this year is an important celebration in India. Banks in various states, such as Tripura, Orissa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Manipur, will be closed on March 15 to celebrate the day.

Though March 15 is normally a working day, being the third Saturday of the month, the RBI has announced it as a bank holiday in these states to coincide with the Holi festival. It will provide the bank staff a much-needed holiday to celebrate with their families and friends.

It should be noted that online banking services will continue to function, even during the bank holiday. Customers can still make transactions online, such as UPI payments and ATM transactions.

As Holi festivities start, customers are requested to schedule their banking operations accordingly, keeping in mind the March 15 bank holiday. In this way, they can prevent any last-minute inconvenience and celebrate the festive season without any interruption to their banking requirements.

