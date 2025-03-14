Three dead, one hurt in Tadepalligudem car crash

In a tragic accident, three people lost their lives and another person was seriously injured when the car they were traveling in rammed into a stationary truck on the national highway at Kachanapalli in Tadepalligudem mandal, West Godavari district.

The accident occurred while the family was on their way to Yeditha in Mandapeta from Hyderabad.

The deceased have been identified as Bhogella Satya Suren, his wife Navya, and their four-year-old daughter Vasavi. While Suren and Navya died at the scene, Vasavi succumbed to her injuries while being transported to a hospital.

Uppuluri Sriramya, who sustained serious injuries in the accident, was rushed to a private hospital in Rajahmundry, where she is reported to be in critical condition.