Maharashtra Day 2026: What’s Open and Closed on May 1

Maharashtra Day 2026 will be observed on Friday, May 1, commemorating the formation of the state in 1960. The day holds added significance this year as it coincides with Labour Day and Buddha Purnima, making it a major public holiday across India. With a long weekend on the calendar, increased travel activity and tourist footfall are expected across the state.

Celebrations Across Mumbai and Maharashtra

In Mumbai, Maharashtra Day is marked by official ceremonies and vibrant cultural showcases. The highlight of the day is the grand parade held at Shivaji Park, attended by government officials, security personnel, and prominent dignitaries.

Various cultural programmes featuring traditional music, dance, and folk performances take place across cities, reflecting the rich heritage of Maharashtra. Flag hoisting ceremonies and community events add to the festive atmosphere throughout the state.

Maharashtra Day 2026: What Will Remain Closed?

Being an official public holiday, several services will remain shut on May 1:

Government offices and public sector institutions

Schools, colleges, and educational institutions

Liquor outlets (dry day observed statewide)

Banking services across most parts of India

Stock markets including National Stock Exchange of India and Bombay Stock Exchange

These closures follow official holiday schedules and RBI guidelines.

What Will Stay Open?

Despite the holiday, essential and tourism-related services will continue:

Popular attractions like Marine Drive and Gateway of India

Temples, beaches, and historical monuments

Public transport services including local trains, metro, buses, and taxis (operating on reduced or holiday schedules)

Due to the extended weekend, tourist spots are expected to be busier than usual.

Travel Advisory for the Long Weekend

Planning a trip during the Maharashtra Day weekend? Keep these points in mind:

Traffic diversions are likely near Shivaji Park in Mumbai due to official events

Popular getaways such as Lonavala may witness heavy tourist rush

Book hotels and travel tickets in advance to avoid last-minute issues

Complete banking or official work beforehand due to widespread closures

A Day of Pride and Opportunity

Maharashtra Day 2026 brings together history, culture, and leisure. Whether you’re attending celebrations, exploring iconic locations in Mumbai, or heading out for a short vacation, the occasion offers a perfect mix of patriotic spirit and travel opportunities.