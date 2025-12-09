Kerala School Holidays December 2025: Election Closures, Christmas Break & More
All government and private schools across Kerala will remain closed on Thursday, December 11, 2025, due to the second phase of local body elections, as per the state government’s announcement. Schools were earlier closed on December 9 for the first phase of polling.
The Kerala civic polls 2025 are being held in two rounds — December 9 and December 11 — from 7 AM to 6 PM. The counting of votes will take place on Saturday, December 13, starting at 8 AM. According to the State Election Commission, the voter turnout had already crossed 14.5 percent by 9:30 AM on the first day of polling.
Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Phase-Wise Schedule
Phase 1 (December 9, 2025 - Tuesday):
- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam
Phase 2 (December 11, 2025 - Thursday):
- Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
Counting of Votes: December 13, 2025 (Saturday) – From 8 AM onwards
Kerala School Holidays in December 2025
- Local body elections: December 9 and 11
- Second Saturday: December 13
- Christmas holidays: December 19 to 28, 2025
Kerala Local Body Elections: Ward and Voter Details
Ward Breakdown:
- 17,337 wards in 941 grama panchayats
- 2,267 wards in 152 block panchayats
- 346 wards in 14 district panchayats
- 3,205 wards in 86 municipalities
- 421 wards in 6 corporations
Voter Details (as per final list released on October 25, 2025):
- Total voters: 2,84,30,761
- Men: 1,34,12,470
- Women: 1,50,18,010
- Transgender persons: 281
Polling Stations:
- Total: 33,746
- Panchayat wards: 28,127
- Municipalities: 3,604
- Corporations: 2,015
Kerala School Holidays 2026: Full List
- New Year: January 1
- Republic Day: January 26
- Shab-e-Baraat: February 20
- Maha Shivratri: March 5
- Good Friday: April 3
- Summer Vacation: From March 31
- May Day: May 1
- Bakrid (Eid al-Adha): June 27
- Muharram: July 17
- Independence Day: August 15
- Onam Holidays: August 20–30
- Gandhi Jayanti: October 2
- Deepavali: November 8
- Christmas Holidays: December 23, 2026 – January 1, 2027
The Kerala local body elections 2025 are being conducted in a peaceful manner, with voters turning out in large numbers across districts. With the school closures and extended holiday season, students in the state can expect a short break before Christmas vacation begins later this month.