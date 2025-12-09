Kerala School Holidays December 2025: Election Closures, Christmas Break & More

All government and private schools across Kerala will remain closed on Thursday, December 11, 2025, due to the second phase of local body elections, as per the state government’s announcement. Schools were earlier closed on December 9 for the first phase of polling.

The Kerala civic polls 2025 are being held in two rounds — December 9 and December 11 — from 7 AM to 6 PM. The counting of votes will take place on Saturday, December 13, starting at 8 AM. According to the State Election Commission, the voter turnout had already crossed 14.5 percent by 9:30 AM on the first day of polling.

Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Phase-Wise Schedule

Phase 1 (December 9, 2025 - Tuesday):

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam

Phase 2 (December 11, 2025 - Thursday):

Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Counting of Votes: December 13, 2025 (Saturday) – From 8 AM onwards

Kerala School Holidays in December 2025

Local body elections: December 9 and 11

Second Saturday: December 13

Christmas holidays: December 19 to 28, 2025

Kerala Local Body Elections: Ward and Voter Details

Ward Breakdown:

17,337 wards in 941 grama panchayats

2,267 wards in 152 block panchayats

346 wards in 14 district panchayats

3,205 wards in 86 municipalities

421 wards in 6 corporations

Voter Details (as per final list released on October 25, 2025):

Total voters: 2,84,30,761

Men: 1,34,12,470

Women: 1,50,18,010

Transgender persons: 281

Polling Stations:

Total: 33,746

Panchayat wards: 28,127

Municipalities: 3,604

Corporations: 2,015

Kerala School Holidays 2026: Full List

New Year: January 1

Republic Day: January 26

Shab-e-Baraat: February 20

Maha Shivratri: March 5

Good Friday: April 3

Summer Vacation: From March 31

May Day: May 1

Bakrid (Eid al-Adha): June 27

Muharram: July 17

Independence Day: August 15

Onam Holidays: August 20–30

Gandhi Jayanti: October 2

Deepavali: November 8

Christmas Holidays: December 23, 2026 – January 1, 2027

The Kerala local body elections 2025 are being conducted in a peaceful manner, with voters turning out in large numbers across districts. With the school closures and extended holiday season, students in the state can expect a short break before Christmas vacation begins later this month.