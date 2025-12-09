OTT Releases This Week, Dec 9–14: Kaantha, Superman, Saali Mohabbat and More!

The second week of December brings an exciting lineup of fresh OTT releases, offering a mix of drama, action, romance, and thrillers for audiences to enjoy. With multiple films and series arriving across various platforms, there’s something for every kind of viewer. From Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha to Radhika Apte’s Saali Mohabbat and the highly anticipated Superman, the streaming slate looks promising. Here’s a quick look at what’s releasing this week on OTT.

OTT Releases This Week (Dec 9–14, 2025)

1. Kaantha

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 12, 2025

Selvamani Selvaraj’s Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, and Rana Daggubati, finally lands on Netflix. The film brings an intriguing mix of drama and intense storytelling.

2. Saali Mohabbat

Platform: Zee5

Release Date: December 12, 2025

Tisca Chopra directs this suspense thriller headlined by Radhika Apte and Divyenndu Sharma. Produced under Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 banner, the film promises twists, tension, and gripping performances.

3. Superman

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: December 11, 2025

James Gunn’s Superman, featuring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, arrives on JioHotstar. With an IMDb rating of 7.1, the film blends freshness with classic superhero charm.

4. Single Papa

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 12, 2025

This heartfelt rom-com starring Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, and Neha Dhupia follows an unexpected journey of fatherhood filled with humor and warmth.

5. Real Kashmir Football Club

Platform: Sony LIV

Already streaming, this inspiring sports drama tells the true story of two men who turned football into a unifying force for their community.

6. The Great Shamsuddin Family

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: December 12, 2025

Featuring Kritika Kamra and Manu Rishi Chadha, this drama unfolds over one tense day as a family navigates emotional friction, old grievances, and small but meaningful reconciliations.

7. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 12, 2025

Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in his most unsettling case yet—an eerie church murder that exposes secrets, eccentricities, and a masterfully crafted web of mystery.

8. City of Shadows

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 13, 2025

A burned body found hanging from a Gaudí structure pulls a disgraced detective back into action. Set in Barcelona’s dark underbelly, the series delivers tension, atmosphere, and moral complexity.

9. The Accident – Season 2

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 11, 2025

One year after a devastating birthday party tore families apart, hidden truths creep to the surface. The new season is emotionally raw, slow-burning, and deeply affecting.

10. Record of Ragnarok – Season 3

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 12, 2025

The epic battles between gods and legendary humans return with higher stakes, intense fights, and stunning animation.

11. Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Season 2

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: December 10, 2025

Percy and friends embark on bigger mythological adventures, facing new threats and deeper prophecies that shape his heroic journey.

12. The Fakenapping

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 13, 2025

A debt-ridden man fakes his own kidnapping to get money from his frugal father—only for chaos and hilarity to erupt. A comedy full of mishaps and sharp irony.

13. Man vs Baby

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 11, 2025

Rowan Atkinson returns as Trevor Bingley, whose peaceful Christmas plan collapses into comic mayhem when he’s left to care for an abandoned baby in a luxury penthouse.

14. Had I Not Seen the Sun – Part 2

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 13, 2025

The second part dives deeper into psychological darkness as heartbreak transforms a gentle young man into someone consumed by obsession and violence.

With a wide mix of genres and big titles across platforms, OTT viewers are in for a thrilling and entertaining week of streaming.