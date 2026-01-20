Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao Suspended Over Viral Romance Video

The Congress-led Karnataka government on Tuesday placed senior IPS officer K. Ramachandra Rao, Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), under suspension with immediate effect, following the circulation of purported videos allegedly showing him in objectionable conduct inside his office.

According to the official order, the decision was taken after videos and related reports were widely broadcast across television channels and digital platforms. The government observed that the alleged conduct, if established, amounted to “obscene behaviour unbecoming of a government servant” and caused embarrassment to the administration. The order stated that the officer’s actions prima facie violated Rule 3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, warranting suspension pending a detailed inquiry.

Invoking provisions under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, the government directed that Ramachandra Rao remain under suspension until further orders. He has also been instructed not to leave headquarters under any circumstances without prior written permission from the state government during the suspension period.

The development follows a wave of controversy on Monday after videos purportedly showing Ramachandra Rao engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a woman inside his official chamber went viral on social media. The clips, widely shared online, allegedly depict the officer in uniform inside his office in one instance, and in formal attire in another, with the Indian flag and the police emblem visible in the background. The circulation of the videos triggered sharp criticism and raised serious concerns, causing significant embarrassment to the Karnataka Police Department.

Responding to the allegations, Ramachandra Rao denied the claims, asserting that the videos were fabricated. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Monday, he said the clips were “manipulated” and maintained that no such incident had taken place. He added that he would consult his legal counsel before deciding on further action.

This is not the first time the officer has faced scrutiny. In March 2025, the Karnataka government had placed him on compulsory leave in connection with a gold smuggling case. He was reinstated only recently. Ramachandra Rao has been accused of having links with jailed actress Ranya Rao in the alleged smuggling operation. The actress was arrested for gold smuggling and is accused of misusing her stepfather’s name and official protocol to bypass security checks. A probe into the allegations against the officer had been ordered earlier, and a report was sought by the government.

Reacting to the latest controversy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government would not shield anyone found guilty. Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, he asserted that no officer, irrespective of rank, is above the law. The Chief Minister confirmed that an inquiry would be conducted into the matter and disciplinary action would follow if the allegations are substantiated.

The suspension order marks a decisive step by the state government as it moves to examine the allegations through a formal inquiry amid mounting public and political pressure.