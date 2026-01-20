Rashmika Breaks Silence on Wedding Rumours with Vijay Deverakonda - With a Twist

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have long been the subject of relationship rumours, with speculation even suggesting that the two may be engaged. However, both actors have consistently chosen to remain tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying the reports.

In a recent interview, Rashmika was once again asked about the ongoing buzz surrounding her personal life. Addressing the rumours with her trademark grace, the actress said she would speak about the matter when the time feels right, without offering a clear confirmation or denial.

“There have been rumours for the past four years. The truth is, I will talk about it when the time is right, and only then,” Rashmika said, adding fuel to speculation while maintaining her privacy.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first shared screen space in the blockbuster Geetha Govindam and later reunited for Dear Comrade. Following the success of Geetha Govindam, rumours about a possible relationship between the two began circulating. Despite the constant chatter, both actors have repeatedly stated that they share a close bond but have refrained from making any official statements.

Over the years, fans have pointed out several subtle hints and public appearances that have kept speculation alive, though no formal announcement has been made by either star.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in The Girlfriend. She will next appear in Cocktail 2 and the much-anticipated Mysaa.