Anaganaga Oka Raju Hits $1.5 Million in North America: Back-to-Back for Naveen Polishetty

The Sankranthi box-office race has found a clear winner, as Anaganaga Oka Raju continues its dream run at the cinemas. In just five days since release, the festive entertainer has stormed past the ₹100.2 crore mark in worldwide gross, sealing its status as a full-fledged Sankranthi blockbuster.

Benefiting from the holiday advantage and strong word-of-mouth, the film has maintained a robust growth curve from day one. The weekend proved especially rewarding, with packed houses across major centres pushing collections sharply upward and helping the film enter the elite ₹100-crore club at remarkable speed.

Overseas markets have played a crucial role in this success story. In a significant milestone, Anaganaga Oka Raju has earned an impressive USD 1.5 million in North America, reflecting its solid acceptance among Telugu audiences abroad. Trade circles note that steady contributions from overseas territories, combined with consistent domestic performance, have given the film a strong global footing.

Back home, the film has been drawing family audiences in large numbers, aided by the festive mood and repeat viewings. With the second week underway and shows continuing to run to healthy occupancies, there are no immediate signs of a slowdown.

Industry observers are already counting Anaganaga Oka Raju among the standout Sankranthi successes of the season. Having crossed ₹100.2 crore worldwide and achieved a notable North American milestone, the film’s theatrical journey appears far from over, with trade expecting further benchmarks if the current momentum holds.