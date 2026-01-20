Long Weekend 2026 Travel Outlook: Top Bus Routes and Favourite Holiday Spots

With another extended break on the calendar, holiday travel across India is picking up pace, especially along major intercity routes. As people plan short trips to make the most of upcoming holidays, intercity bus bookings are emerging as a reliable indicator of where and how Indians prefer to travel. Recent insights based on booking patterns highlight a clear trend: destinations linked to beaches, heritage towns, pilgrimage centres, and family visits see the sharpest rise during long weekends.

According to aggregated travel data, demand for bus travel increases notably during holiday periods, reflecting both budget-conscious planning and the convenience of overnight or short-haul journeys. Coastal belts, cultural hubs, and spiritual cities continue to dominate traveller preferences.

Busiest Bus Corridors During the Holiday Weekend

One of the most active travel circuits this holiday season connects Bengaluru and Hyderabad with coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh. Destinations such as Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada are witnessing a heavy rush as travellers finalise last-minute holiday plans. Many early-morning and overnight services on this route are already recording high occupancy, signalling strong demand for beachside relaxation, temple visits, and family gatherings.

Another consistently busy route during long holidays is Hyderabad to Bengaluru. This corridor sees a significant spike in reservations during extended weekends, often recording a 35–40 per cent increase over regular weekend traffic. Travellers commonly use Bengaluru as a base for shopping trips or onward journeys to hill stations and nearby leisure destinations.

The Bengaluru–Chennai route also remains among the top choices for short holiday breaks. With frequent daily services and a relatively short travel time, this corridor attracts visitors heading towards coastal towns, cultural events, and quick city escapes. Its popularity tends to rise whenever there is a public holiday or festival-linked break.

In northern India, Delhi’s connections to Varanasi and Lucknow see a noticeable jump during long weekends. These routes are particularly popular with families and pilgrims, as the holiday period provides time for religious visits, heritage exploration, and reconnecting with relatives. Pilgrimage-driven travel plays a major role in boosting demand here.

On the western side of the country, Mumbai to Goa remains a classic holiday favourite. Bus bookings surge whenever there is an extended break, as travellers look for affordable and comfortable ways to reach beach destinations. Alongside Goa, coastal stretches near Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra are also drawing attention, especially among those planning short beach holidays without long travel times.

Holiday Travel Trends at a Glance

The growing preference for bus travel during holidays highlights a shift towards flexible, economical, and destination-focused journeys. Whether it is coastal Andhra Pradesh, the beaches of Goa, spiritual centres in Uttar Pradesh, or metro city getaways, long weekends continue to reshape travel patterns across India. As more holidays approach, demand across these key routes is expected to remain strong, encouraging travellers to plan and book well in advance.

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