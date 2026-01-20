Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 20, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities

Gold and silver prices in India on January 20, 2026, continue to be shaped by global market trends, domestic demand, and currency fluctuations. Precious metals hold a vital place in India’s cultural and economic landscape, especially during weddings, festivals, and as long-term investment options.

Gold Prices Today, January 20:

Gold prices have witnessed a marginal rise today, supported by steady global demand and ongoing inflationary concerns. The price of 24-carat gold (999 purity) stands at Rs 13,621 per gram, while 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewellery, is priced at Rs 12,486 per gram.

Gold rates in India fluctuate based on several factors, including international gold prices, the US dollar exchange rate, import duties, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the festive season underway, slight price variations are being observed across major cities.

City-wise Gold Prices:

Delhi

24K Gold: Rs 13,636 per gram

22K Gold: Rs 12,501 per gram

Mumbai

24K Gold: Rs 13,621 per gram

22K Gold: Rs 12,486 per gram

Kolkata

24K Gold: Rs 13,621 per gram

22K Gold: Rs 12,486 per gram

Chennai

24K Gold: Rs 13,725 per gram

22K Gold: Rs 12,581 per gram

Silver Prices Today, January 20:

Silver prices in India remain firm on January 20, 2026. The price of Silver 999 is trading at approximately Rs 2,42,100 per kilogram, while Silver 925 (sterling silver) is priced at around Rs 2,42,000 per kilogram.

Silver continues to attract both investors and jewellery buyers, particularly in regions where silver ornaments are preferred over gold. Industrial demand also plays a significant role in influencing silver prices globally.

City-wise Silver Prices (per 10 grams):

Delhi: Rs 2,421

Mumbai: Rs 2,421

Kolkata: Rs 2,421

Chennai: Rs 2,601

With global market movements and domestic demand remaining dynamic, gold and silver prices are expected to continue fluctuating in the coming days.