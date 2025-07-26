July 28 School Holiday in Tamil Nadu for Aadipooram Festival

In observance of the Aadipooram festival, schools in Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu, will remain closed on Monday, July 28. This festival, also known as Andal Jayanthi, is a significant celebration honoring Goddess Andal, where people perform special pujas at temples and homes to seek her blessings for prosperity and happiness.

Districts Affected

The school holiday on July 28 applies to the following districts:

Chengalpattu district: Schools will be closed on July 28 to allow students and staff to participate in the Aadipooram festival celebrations.

Ariyalur district: Schools were closed on July 23 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Emperor Rajendra Chola, a revered historical figure in South India.

Kanyakumari district: Schools will be closed on July 24 due to Aadi Amavasya, a day to pay tribute to ancestors and perform special pujas for family happiness and peace.

Makeup Working Day

To ensure academic schedules remain on track, schools and government offices will observe a full working day on Saturday, August 9. This decision aims to balance the number of working days while allowing communities to fully participate in upcoming festivals

Significance of Aadipooram Festival

The Aadipooram festival holds deep spiritual significance, particularly for devotees of Lord Shiva and Goddess Andal. It's a time for families to come together, perform rituals, and seek blessings for prosperity and happiness.

By declaring a public holiday on July 28, the district administration aims to facilitate public participation in the festival celebrations, allowing people to observe traditional rituals and customs without any hindrance.

