Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Release Date and Full List of Possible Contestants Revealed!

Akkineni Nagarjuna will have a busy few months. Following his impressive performance in Kuberaa, Nagarjuna will take on the antagonist role for the first time in his career in Rajinikanth's Coolie. Fans across the country are eagerly anticipating the movie's reception of Nagarjuna's role.

Just after the Coolie fever slows down, Nagarjuna will be back once again in the news owing to his hosting responsibilities for Bigg Boss season 9. The previous season didn't really impress audiences, thanks to too many wild cards issued mid-season. There were a total of eight wild card entrants, and none made any sort of an impact.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Release: Full List of Contestants

Nagarjuna and the Bigg Boss team are determined to issue fewer wildcards in season 9. If reports are to be believed, only two wild cards will be issued, and they will go to those who can have the biggest impact on the entire show. Bigg Boss 9 may be available for streaming on JioHotstar and Star MAA in the first week of September.

Fans can expect an official confirmation soon with a promo, just like how they did it with Bigg Boss Hindi, where Salman Khan is the host. Regarding the list of contestants, Bigg Boss 9 Telugu already features an intriguing lineup. Ramya Moksha of Alekya Chitti Pickles fame is rumored to enter the Bigg Boss house. Additionally, other names being mentioned include Sriteja (the singer) and Parameswar Hivrale. The list of potential contestants also includes Anchor Ramya Krishna, Folk dancer Naga Durga, actress Rithu Chowdary, Jabardasth Varsha, Emmanuel, Tejaswini Gowda, Navya Swamy, Kalpika Ganesh, and Sumanth Ashwin.

Ex-contestants such as VJ Sunny, Maanas, and Priyanka Jain are reportedly in discussions to return to the Bigg Boss house. Another interesting update is that Kannada actress Kavya Shetty is also said to be in advanced talks to enter this famous Telugu reality show.