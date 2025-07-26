Rajeev Shukla Slams Govt Over Ban on 25 OTT Platforms, Calls It Attack on Free Speech

Senior Congress leader and the vice president of BCCI, Rajeev Shukla has strongly criticised the Union Government’s decision to block 25 OTT platforms and websites, alleging that the action is politically motivated and undermines freedom of expression.

"Obscene or vulgar content should certainly be restricted, but targeting websites and YouTube channels that oppose the government is unacceptable. This is an attack on free speech, and we strongly oppose it," Shukla told ANI.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) ordered the ban on July 23, 2025, citing that the platforms were allegedly publishing obscene, vulgar, and pornographic content. Sources said the decision was taken after consultations with multiple government departments and civil society organisations.

Government Cites Obscenity and Decency Concerns

According to officials, the platforms hosted content with "graphic sexual innuendos, prolonged nudity, and pornographic visuals" that lacked any storyline, theme, or social message. Some series allegedly depicted inappropriate sexual situations involving family relationships, raising further concerns over legality and decency.

The directive covers 14 mobile applications and 26 websites, which have been ordered to be disabled under the IT Act, 2000, and the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Multiple Warnings Ignored

Officials revealed that the OTT platforms had previously been issued several warnings. In September 2024, all 25 platforms received official notices, followed by an advisory in February 2025 urging compliance with India's obscenity laws and the Code of Ethics under IT Rules.

Despite this, the platforms allegedly continued to stream objectionable content. The government also claimed that some platforms created new domains to bypass previous blocking orders.

In one instance, the web series House Arrest on the Ullu platform was taken down in May after Ministry intervention. However, reports suggest that over 100 other web series were later re-uploaded in unedited form despite temporary removals.

Stakeholder Consultations and Previous Findings

The latest action was taken in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Department of Legal Affairs (DoLA), and industry bodies like FICCI and CII. Subject experts on women and child rights also contributed to the decision.

The Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council (DPCGC), a self-regulatory body led by a former Supreme Court judge, had earlier criticised platforms like ALTT for airing "totally distasteful and bizarre" content featuring excessive sex and nudity without context.

Additionally, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had flagged Ullu and ALTT for alleged violations in mid-2024.

Rajeev Shukla, however, maintained that the government's approach was selective and politically biased. "Websites and channels critical of the government are being banned under the garb of regulating obscene content. This is wrong, and we will oppose it," he said.

The controversy has sparked a wider debate over the balance between regulating obscene content and protecting freedom of expression on digital platforms.Opposition Questions Government's Intent