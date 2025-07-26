TG PGECET 2025 Counselling Schedule Released: Apply from August 1

The Admissions Committee has announced the counselling schedule for postgraduate engineering, law, and architecture courses in the state. The committee, led by Acharya Balakishta Reddy, Chairman of the State Higher Education Council, held a meeting to finalize the counselling dates for PG E-CET, LawCET, and PG L-CET.

Counselling Dates

PG E-CET Counselling: August 1 onwards for admission to MTech, M Pharmacy, and MArch courses.

LawCET Counselling: August 4 onwards for filling up LLB seats.

PG L-CET Counselling: August 25 onwards for admission to LLM master courses.

Notifications

The notifications for all three counselling processes will be issued on Saturday, providing detailed information on the counselling procedure, eligibility criteria, and other important dates.

Background

The Admissions Committee meeting was attended by Vice-presidents Itikyala Purushottam and SK Mahmood, Secretary Sriram Venkatesh, Admissions Convener I. Panduranga Reddy, and other officials. The counselling schedule was finalized after receiving approvals from the Bar Council of India (BCI) for law colleges.

Next Steps

Prospective candidates can expect to receive updates on the counselling process through the official website and notifications. Candidates need to stay updated on the counselling schedule and procedure to ensure a smooth admission process.

The finalization of the counselling schedule marks a significant step towards the admission process for postgraduate courses in engineering, law, and architecture. Candidates can look forward to a transparent and organized counselling process, ensuring that they receive the necessary guidance and support throughout their admission journey.

