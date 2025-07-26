India and Vietnam deepen maritime ties, strengthen strategic partnership

Hanoi, July 26 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Vietnam, Sandeeep Arya visited Tien Sa Port as Indian Naval Ships Delhi, Shakti, and Kiltan made a port call in Vietnam's Da Nang, highlighting efforts to deepen maritime ties and advance maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Commanded by Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF), the Indian Naval Ships had arrived at Tien Sa Port on Thursday as part of their ongoing operational deployment to South East Asia.

Ambassador Arya interacted with Rear Admiral Menon and was briefed on the fleet's operational readiness and advanced indigenous systems.

The Indian Ambassador expressed appreciation of the high-level and professional standards of the Indian Navy along with the steady growth of their capabilities.

He further thanked the Indian Navy for their contributions in building relations with Vietnam as well as the Indo-Pacific region.

The ships were accorded a ceremonial welcome by the Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN), and People's Committee of Vietnam reflecting the warmth and growing India-Vietnam bilateral relationship.

During the visit, the Indian Navy officials will hold bilateral meetings with senior officials of Military Region 5 of Vietnam People's Army, Da Nang People’s Committee and Naval Region 3 of Vietnam People's Navy.

These engagements will further offer a valuable platform for exchanging perspectives on maritime cooperation, regional security challenges, and enhancing defence collaboration, particularly in the naval domain.

The deployment aligns with India's vision of 'MAHASAGAR' and underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to being a preferred partner.

The visit to Vietnam marks another milestone in strengthening the India-Vietnam strategic partnership and advancing a rules-based, inclusive maritime order in the Indo-Pacific.

"Personnel from both navies will take part in a broad spectrum of professional interactions, including operational planning discussions and onboard briefings, aimed at strengthening interoperability and mutual understanding. Additionally, the visit will feature several community and cultural outreach activities, friendly sports fixtures and guided ship tours," the Indian Navy stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.