July 28 Bank Holiday or not?

July 28, 2025, is a regular working day for most banks in India, except in Gangtok, Sikkim. Banks in Gangtok will remain closed on July 28 to observe the Drukpa Tshe-zi holiday, a significant Buddhist festival in the region.

Bank Holiday Details

Gangtok, Sikkim: Banks will be closed on July 28 due to the Drukpa Tshe-zi holiday.

Rest of India: Banks will operate as usual on July 28, unless specified otherwise by state or regional holidays.

Recent Bank Holidays

July 26 (Saturday): All banks were closed throughout the country due to the fourth Saturday holiday.

July 27 (Sunday): Banks remained closed as part of the routine weekend holiday.

Digital Banking Services

Even when physical bank branches are closed, customers can still access various digital banking services, including:

Internet Banking: Manage accounts and conduct transactions online.

Mobile Banking Apps: Transfer funds, pay bills, and access account information.

UPI Transactions: Send money, pay bills, and conduct transactions through UPI-enabled apps.

ATM Services: Withdraw money and check account balances.

Planning Bank Visits

If you need to visit a bank branch in person, it's essential to check your state's or region's holiday schedule to avoid inconvenience. You can visit the RBI official website or contact your bank directly to confirm their holiday calendar.

