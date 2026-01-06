January 7 Bank Holiday or Not tomorrow? Check here!

Many bank customers are checking whether January 7 is a bank holiday or a regular working day. The answer is clear: January 7 is a normal working day for banks across India, with no scheduled holidays at the national or state level.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, there are no festivals, regional observances, or special occasions listed on January 7 that would require bank branches to remain closed. As a result, all public and private sector banks are expected to function as usual.

No Bank Holiday on January 7

Unlike other dates in January that observe holidays due to regional festivals, January 7 does not coincide with any religious, cultural, or official event. Since it is also not a weekend, banks will remain open for normal business hours.

Customers can visit bank branches for:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque-related services

Account-related work

Loan and customer service requests

State-Wise Bank Holiday Status

There is no bank holiday in any state on January 7. Banks in all states and Union Territories will remain open, making it a regular banking day nationwide.

Plan Your Banking Accordingly

With no closures scheduled, January 7 is a good day to complete pending banking tasks. While physical branches will operate normally, digital banking services such as mobile banking apps, net banking, UPI, and ATMs will continue to remain available, as they do on all working days.

Customers are still advised to keep track of upcoming regional bank holidays later in the month, as January includes several festival-related closures in different states.

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