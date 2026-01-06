Makar Sankranti 2026: January 14 or 15? Check Date, Shubh Muhurat, Snan, Daan and Puja Vidhi

Makar Sankranti 2026 is one of the most important Hindu festivals, celebrated across India as a harvest and solar festival. It marks the day when the Sun moves from Sagittarius (Dhanu Rashi) into Capricorn (Makara Rashi), signifying the beginning of Uttarayana — the sun’s northward journey. This transition is believed to bring prosperity, spiritual merit and new beginnings.

This year, the festival will be observed on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The exact auspicious moment (Sankranti Muhurat) is around 2:49–3:13 PM (IST), known as the Punya Kaal (auspicious period), which lasts until approximately 5:45 PM. These hours are considered especially beneficial for performing rituals, taking holy dips, giving charity, and conducting prayers.

Why the Date Matters

Some confusion arises every year about whether Makar Sankranti should be celebrated on January 14 or 15 because Hindu festivals are aligned with celestial events and lunar tithis. However, based on the sun’s transit into Capricorn and calculations of auspicious time, January 14 is widely accepted as the correct date in 2026.

Rituals and Traditions

Makar Sankranti is associated with several traditional observances:

Holy Bath (Snan): Devotees take a dip in sacred rivers — such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari and others — especially during the auspicious period, believing it helps cleanse past sins and bring spiritual merit.

Charity (Daan): Giving food grains, clothes, sweets (especially sesame and jaggery), and other essentials to the needy is considered highly meritorious.

Sun Worship: Offering water and prayers to the sun god (Surya) during sunrise or the sacred Punya Kaal is an important practice. Jansatta

Festive Food: Traditional dishes like til-gud sweets (made of sesame seeds and jaggery) symbolize unity, sweetness and goodwill.

Cultural Significance

Makar Sankranti is more than just a solar festival — it is a celebration of nature’s bounty, the harvest season, and the cycle of life. Across India, variations of the festival carry unique local names and customs:

Pongal in Tamil Nadu

Magh Bihu in Assam

Khichdi/Sankranti in North India

Pedda Panduga in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Each region celebrates with its own cultural practices, but the underlying theme remains gratitude to the sun and nature for a good harvest.

Best Time for Rituals

Astrologers advise performing holy baths, charity, offerings and prayers during the Punya Kaal — generally from early afternoon to evening on January 14 — as activities done during these hours are believed to yield maximum spiritual benefit.