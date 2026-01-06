Pongal, Lohri, Makar Sankranti Bank Holidays: Tamil Nadu Banks Closed for 4 Days

Bank customers across India should prepare for several bank holidays next week, as a combination of regional festivals and regular weekend closures will affect banking operations in different states. While the total number of holidays may go up to seven when weekends are included, banks will not remain shut nationwide for the entire period, as most holidays apply only to specific regions.

With major winter and harvest celebrations such as Pongal, Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Magh Bihu approaching, several states will observe bank holidays on different days. Customers are advised to plan branch visits accordingly and rely on digital banking services where possible.

Four Consecutive Bank Holidays in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu will witness an extended break for banks next week due to Pongal-related celebrations. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, banks in the state will remain closed for four consecutive days.

Tamil Nadu bank holiday schedule:

15 January: Banks will be closed for Pongal, the state’s most significant harvest festival. The day marks Thai Pongal, dedicated to the Sun God and celebrated across Tamil Nadu.

16 January: A bank holiday will be observed for Thiruvalluvar Day, which honours the legendary Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, the author of the Thirukkural.

17 January: Banks will remain shut for Uzhavar Thirunal, a festival that celebrates farmers and the agrarian heritage of the state.

18 January: Banks will be closed due to the regular Sunday holiday.

These holidays are part of the broader Pongal festival period and result in a long closure for bank branches across Tamil Nadu.

State-Wise Bank Holidays Next Week

Apart from Tamil Nadu, several other states will observe bank holidays on different dates next week:

12 January: Banks in West Bengal will remain closed to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

14 January: Bank branches will be shut in Gujarat, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam due to Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu celebrations.

15 January: Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Sikkim in observance of festivals such as Pongal, Makara Sankranti, Maghe Sankranti, and Uttarayana Punyakala.

18 January: Banks across India will remain closed due to the weekly Sunday holiday.

January 2026 Bank Holiday Count

January 2026 has a total of up to 16 bank holidays, including regional observances and weekly offs. As of now, four holidays have already passed, with several more lined up in the coming weeks. Since bank holidays vary by state, customers should always check local holiday lists before planning branch visits.

While physical bank branches may remain closed on these holidays, online banking, mobile apps, ATMs, and digital payment services will continue to function normally.

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