January 23 Bank Holiday in Kolkata, Tripura and Odisha

Banks in Kolkata, Odisha, and Tripura have a holiday on Thursday, January 23, due to a major announcement. This closure is for the celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary and Veer Surendra Sai's birth anniversary.

While banks in most states will operate as usual, customers in Kolkata, Odisha, and Tripura are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly. The holiday is being observed in these states to commemorate the birth anniversaries of two prominent freedom fighters.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Birth Anniversary

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary is celebrated on January 23 every year as Parakram Diwas. He played a pivotal role in India's freedom struggle by founding the Indian National Army. His iconic slogan, "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom," continues to inspire the youth.

Veer Surendra Sai's Birth Anniversary

Veer Surendra Sai's birth anniversary is also celebrated on January 23. He was a renowned freedom fighter and tribal leader from Odisha, who fought tirelessly against the British. Sai spent a significant portion of his life in jail, fighting for the rights of the poor and tribal communities. His sacrifice and struggle are a testament to his bravery.

List of Bank Holidays in January 2025

Here is a list of bank holidays in January 2025:

January 23: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary/Veer Surendra Sai's birth anniversary (Banks closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata)

January 25: Fourth Saturday

January 26: Sunday, Republic Day

Please note that bank holidays may vary depending on the state and region. It's always a good idea to check with your local bank branch for specific holiday information.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh school holidays on January 23, 24, 25 due to cold wave!