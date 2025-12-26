January 2026 Holidays List: Long Weekends, Sankranti & Republic Day Breaks

With the New Year 2026 just around the corner, students and working professionals alike are eagerly checking the holiday calendar. January promises to be a month full of long weekends and festive breaks, making it an ideal time for trips, family gatherings, and celebrations.

Long Holidays Around Christmas Carry Forward

Some schools and colleges are already enjoying extended holidays due to the Christmas festival, and the festive spirit continues as January begins. As soon as the first month of the year starts, everyone’s attention shifts to the upcoming holidays, planning vacations, or catching up on leisure activities.

January 2026 Holiday Schedule

The first month of the year offers a series of holidays, including New Year, Sankranti, Vasant Panchami, Republic Day, along with Sundays and second Saturdays. Here’s a detailed look at the breaks:

New Year Holidays:

January 1 (Thursday) – New Year

January 2 (Friday) – Holiday

January 3 & 4 (Saturday & Sunday) – Weekend

Sankranti Holidays:

One of the biggest festivals of the year comes with a long celebration.

January 13 or 14 to January 18 – Sankranti Holidays

Vasant Panchami & Republic Day:

January 23 (Friday) – Vasant Panchami

January 24 (Saturday) – Weekend

January 25 (Sunday) – Weekend

January 26 (Monday) – Republic Day

Perfect Month for Trips and Family Plans

Including Sundays and second Saturdays, January 2026 offers a total of 12 holidays for students, office-goers, and educational institutions. With so many consecutive breaks and long weekends, it is a perfect month to plan vacations, trips with friends, or family outings.

Students and employees can take advantage of these consecutive holidays to unwind after the start of the year and fully enjoy the festive and holiday spirit. Early planning is key to making the most of these breaks and ensuring a fun-filled start to 2026.

Also read: 2026 Indian Stock Market Holiday Calendar – Complete List