JKBOSE Result 2025: Class 10 & 12 Oct–Nov Results at jkbose.nic.in

Students who appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted during the October–November 2025 session are eagerly awaiting their results. The board is expected to announce the results shortly on its official website, jkbose.nic.in.

Once declared, candidates will be able to access their marks by entering their roll number and registration number on the result portal. The online scorecard will display subject-wise marks and overall performance, which students are advised to download and save for future reference.

Where to Check JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 Results

The JKBOSE October–November 2025 results for both secondary and senior secondary classes will be published exclusively on the official website. Students should rely only on the board’s official portal to avoid misinformation and ensure accurate details.

After the results are released, a direct link will be activated on the homepage, allowing students to view and download their marksheets easily.

JKBOSE Result 2025: Expected Date and Time

The Jammu and Kashmir Board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time for announcing the Class 10 and Class 12 October–November 2025 results. An official notification regarding the result schedule will be issued soon. Students are advised to check the JKBOSE website for timely updates and announcements regularly.

How to Check JKBOSE 10th and 12th Result Online

Students can follow the steps below to access their results once the link becomes active:

Go to the official JKBOSE website

Click on the link for “JKBOSE Class 10/12 Oct–Nov 2025 Result.”

Enter your roll number and registration number

Submit the details to view your result

Download and save the marksheet for future use

Candidates should carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard. In case of discrepancies, they are advised to contact their respective schools or the board authorities.

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