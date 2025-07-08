India to Turn Down Su-57E and F-35A Jets from Russia & US? Here's What We Know

RK Singh, India's defense secretary, stated that the country is giving buying fifth-generation fighter planes some serious thought to address immediate demands. He viewed such purchases from "friendly countries" as a strategic option. The Defense Secretary's remarks coincide with Russian President Vladimir Putin's impending trip to India. It will take at least eight to ten years for India to construct and integrate its own fifth-generation AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force.

Russia has offered India fifth-generation fighter aircraft, the Su-57, while the United States has offered India the F-35. The public has not yet revealed India's current interest in either the American F-35 or the Russian Su-57. The Su-57 stealth fighter plane is regarded by Moscow as one of the most sophisticated fighter jets in existence.

The Su-57 is a multi-role, twin-engine stealth fighter with superior avionics, electronic warfare capabilities, and supersonic speed. India had previously expressed interest in this plane, but a number of partnership and technical issues prevented the deal from proceeding.

In September of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Delhi to attend the annual "India-Russia Summit." According to several defense experts, an urgent intermediate solution is required to balance China's and Pakistan's increasing airpower until the AMCA is ready to fly.

India can gain a short-term advantage from platforms like the Su-57, especially if Russia is accommodating with its "Make in India" or technology transfer policies. Russia has offered to give India access to the Su-57 fighter aircraft's source code and technology. Additionally, Russia has promised to support India's AMCA development technologically if it purchases the Su-57.