July 9 Schools Holiday or not due to Bharat Bandh?

With the Bharat Bandh impending, students, teachers, and workers are waiting with bated breath to hear if schools and colleges will be open or shut on the 9th of July. So far, this is what we know:

School and College Status Across Different States

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry : Schools and colleges are expected to be shut because of the disruptions in public transport that is expected to take place.

: Schools and colleges are expected to be shut because of the disruptions in public transport that is expected to take place. Karnataka : The state government is keeping a close watch on the situation and can declare a holiday for schools if the bandh affects regular life. The decision is likely to be made by the evening of July 8.

: The state government is keeping a close watch on the situation and can declare a holiday for schools if the bandh affects regular life. The decision is likely to be made by the evening of July 8. Telangana : Schools and colleges are likely to be open, but attendance of students and availability of transport may be hit in a few places. The Telangana government has not declared any public holidays for schools and colleges.

: Schools and colleges are likely to be open, but attendance of students and availability of transport may be hit in a few places. The Telangana government has not declared any public holidays for schools and colleges. Andhra Pradesh: There has not been any official notification concerning the functioning of schools and colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Still, it would be better to confirm with the local authorities or school administrations.

Other Services Impacted by Bharat Bandh

Banks : Banking operations may be halted.

: Banking operations may be halted. Transport : Public transport, such as buses and trains, may be interrupted.

: Public transport, such as buses and trains, may be interrupted. Post Offices : Post services may be impacted.

: Post services may be impacted. Metro Services and Airports: Metro services will probably run as usual, and airports will also operate normally.

Precautions and Updates

If you have plans to venture out on July 9, it's necessary to:

Monitor local advisories and updates

Plan accordingly and leave sufficient time for travel

Stay away from places that are known for protest rallies

We will give you updates on any additional details on school closures and other services impacted by the Bharat Bandh.

