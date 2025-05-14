India Pakistan Updates: BSF Jawan Held by Pakistani Rangers, Returns to India

On Wednesday, Pakistan brought back the Border Security Force jawan who had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and was detained.

"Today BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since 23 April 2025, was handed over to India at about 1030 hours through the Joint Check Post Attari, Amritsar. The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols,” a statement released by the BSF said.

On April 23, a day after terrorists massacred 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, Purnam Shaw, 40, was arrested by Pakistan Rangers when he unintentionally crossed the international boundary in Punjab's Ferozepur district.