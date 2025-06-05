Hyderabad to manufacture Rafale jets? Tata and Dassault Join Forces

In a boost to India's ‘Make in India’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, French aerospace major Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) signed four production transfer agreements to manufacture the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India. The development is significant as it will be the first time Rafale fuselages will be manufactured outside France. The agreement between Dassault and TASL also marks a crucial step toward strengthening the country’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities and supporting global supply chains.

In this backdrop, TASL will set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad for the manufacture of key structural sections of the Rafale, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section.

The first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in FY2028, with the facility projected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month.

What is a fuselage?

The term "fuselage" originates from the French word "fuseler," meaning to streamline or to make spindle-shaped. It was incorporated into English aviation terminology in the early 20th century.

The fuselage of the Dassault Rafale is the central body of the aircraft. It houses the cockpit, avionics, fuel, and internal systems, and connects the wings, tail, and landing gear. The Rafale’s fuselage is designed to be aerodynamically efficient and structurally strong, incorporating advanced composite materials to reduce weight and increase durability.

As the main structural body, the fuselage integrates all critical systems and components, giving the Rafale its agility, durability, and multirole functionality.

This is the first time Rafale fuselages will be produced outside of France, revealed Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

He added: "This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India. Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL—one of the major players in the Indian aerospace industry—this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements."

TASL CEO and Managing Director Sukaran Singh remarked that the partnership marks a significant milestone in India’s aerospace journey.

He stated: "The production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems’ capabilities and the strength of our collaboration with Dassault Aviation."

India had earlier procured 36 Rafale jets from France in fly-away condition. These jets played a crucial role during India’s Operation Sindoor, where they carried out precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In April 2025, the Cabinet Committee on Security approved the procurement of 26 Rafale-Marine jets at a cost of ₹63,000 crore for the Indian Navy. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in mid-2028, with the final jet expected to be delivered by 2030.