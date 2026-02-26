Holi 2026 School and Bank Holiday List: Check State-wise Dates

Holi is one of India’s most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals, but in 2026, there has been confusion regarding the exact holiday dates. Differences in astrological calculations, panchang interpretations, lunar positions, and the effect of Adhik Maas and a lunar eclipse earlier in March have led to variations in the celebration schedule across states.

As a result, the dates for Holika Dahan and Dhulandi are not being observed uniformly everywhere. Citizens, students, and bank customers are advised to verify local holiday notifications to avoid inconvenience.

Holi 2026: Key Festival Dates

Holika Dahan: Late night of March 2, 2026

Dhulandi (Festival of Colours): March 4, 2026

March 1, 2026 (Sunday): Regular weekly holiday for schools and banks

Holika Dahan marks the symbolic victory of good over evil and is observed with bonfires. Dhulandi, celebrated with colours, is the main public holiday in many states.

Holi 2026: School and Bank Holiday List (State-wise)

Here is the expected holiday status across major states and regions:

Delhi NCR:

Holiday on March 4, 2026

Holika Dahan on March 2 will be a working day for most institutions

Haryana:

Public holiday on March 4, 2026

Schools, banks, and government offices will remain closed

Punjab:

Holiday on March 4, 2026

Schools and many offices will observe closure for Holi celebrations

Rajasthan:

Main holiday on March 4, 2026

Some schools and local institutions may also close on March 3 for Holika Dahan-related events

Maharashtra:

Holiday confirmed on March 4, 2026

Schools and banks in cities like Mumbai and Pune will remain closed

Uttar Pradesh:

March 1 is already a Sunday holiday

Some schools may close on March 2 for Holika Dahan

Major holiday for Dhulandi on March 4, 2026

Why Holi 2026 Dates Differ Across States

The variation in holiday dates is mainly due to:

Differences in regional panchang calculations

Lunar calendar interpretations

Timing of Holika Dahan muhurat

Local government holiday announcements

These factors result in some states observing closures on different days.

School and Bank Holiday Advisory

Most schools and banks across India will remain closed on March 4, 2026, for Holi.

March 1 is already a weekly Sunday holiday.

Some schools may also declare holidays on March 2 or March 3 depending on local traditions.

Bank customers should plan transactions in advance as branch services may not be available on Holi.

Conclusion

Holi 2026 will mainly be celebrated with colours on March 4, while Holika Dahan will be observed on the night of March 2. Since holiday dates vary slightly by state, students, parents, and bank customers should check official state notifications or school circulars for confirmation. Planning ahead will help avoid disruptions during the festive period.

Also read: Kanyakumari District Holidays on March 4 and 10, 2026: Schools and Offices Closed