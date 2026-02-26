Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2026 Question Paper Leak Rumours False, Board Clarifies

As the Karnataka Second Pre-University Course (PUC) examinations are set to begin on February 28, 2026, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has responded to rumours spreading online about an alleged question paper leak. The board has made it clear that these claims are false and has urged students not to believe misleading information shared on social media platforms.

Fake Question Paper Claims Circulating Online

According to media reports, several posts and videos have recently appeared on platforms such as Instagram, where certain individuals claim to have access to the upcoming PUC exam question papers. These posts show partially hidden or blurred images, allegedly of Kannada, English, and Mathematics question papers, to make the claims appear genuine.

Some of these accounts are reportedly asking students to pay money, with messages promising access to question papers after a payment of ₹100. Such posts appear designed to deceive students and take advantage of their exam anxiety.

One video with a misleading title related to the Second PUC exam has gained attention online. Additionally, an account operating under the name “Delta Kannadiga” is suspected of collecting money from multiple users while falsely promising leaked exam papers.

KSEAB Confirms No Question Paper Leak

KSEAB President Prakash Nittali has firmly rejected the rumours and confirmed that there has been no security breach. He stated that the Second PUC question papers remain completely secure and that the claims circulating on social media are baseless.

The board has reassured students and parents that there is no need to worry about the integrity of the examination process.

Cyber Police to Investigate Misleading Accounts

The examination board has identified several social media accounts responsible for spreading false information. Officials have decided to file a complaint with the cyber crime authorities, who will investigate the matter and take necessary action against those involved in misleading students and collecting money illegally.

Students have been advised to rely only on official announcements and avoid interacting with suspicious accounts.

Over 7 Lakh Students to Appear for Exams

The Second PUC examinations will be conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026. This year, a total of 7,10,363 students have registered to take the exams. The examinations will be held at 1,217 centers across Karnataka.

To maintain transparency and prevent malpractice, the board has made webcasting compulsory at every examination center. This step is aimed at ensuring a fair and secure examination environment.

Students Advised to Stay Alert

Authorities have urged students not to fall victim to fake claims of leaked question papers. Paying money to unknown sources or trusting unverified social media posts can lead to financial loss and unnecessary stress.

Students are encouraged to focus on their preparation and follow only official updates from KSEAB.

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