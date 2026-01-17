Haryana Extends School Holidays as Cold Wave Intensifies; Punjab Changes Timings

The freezing weather across Punjab and Haryana continues to disrupt daily life, prompting both states to take fresh precautionary measures. With the cold wave strengthening, officials have warned that temperatures are expected to fall even further in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall from January 18 due to an active western disturbance. In view of the deteriorating conditions, an orange alert has been issued for the next six days, highlighting the possibility of an intense cold wave along with extremely dense fog across multiple districts.

As the situation worsens, the Haryana government has announced an extension of school holidays. Schools were earlier scheduled to reopen on January 15, but the prolonged cold has forced authorities to continue the holiday break to ensure student safety.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has opted for a different approach. Instead of extending holidays, it has revised school timings to help children avoid early morning fog and biting cold. As per the latest circular effective from January 16 to 21:

Government primary schools will function from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Middle, high, and senior secondary schools will operate from 10:00 AM to 3:20 PM.

These measures aim to minimize exposure to severe weather while ensuring that academic schedules face minimal disruption during this challenging winter spell.

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