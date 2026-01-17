Hyderabad Hot Air Balloon Makes Emergency Landing at Neknampur Lake

A hot air balloon experienced a technical issue and made an emergency landing in the muddy area of Neknampur Lake on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday.

According to reports, the balloon lost air mid-flight, forcing it down safely into the mud without any injuries. All three passengers on board walked away unhurt after the unexpected landing. Local residents rushed to assist, helping the passengers reach safety once the balloon touched down.

Authorities have begun inspecting the balloon to determine the exact cause of the malfunction.

The mishap occurred during the Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hyderabad, a new tourism event launched near Golconda Fort at the Golf Club grounds. The festival, inaugurated by Telangana Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, aims to boost adventure tourism in the region.

As part of the opening celebrations, the minister himself took a hot air balloon ride, spending around 90 minutes in the air and covering approximately 13 km — starting near the Golconda Golf Club and ending near Appajiguda — offering scenic views of Hyderabad and its surroundings.

The event is part of a broader effort to expand Telangana’s tourism offerings alongside traditional festivals such as the International Kite and Sweet Festival held earlier in January