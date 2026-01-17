Gurram Paapi Reddy OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Crime Comedy Thriller

The Telugu crime comedy thriller Gurram Paapi Reddy has dropped on streaming for fans to watch from home. After its theatrical run in December 2025, the film is now available online on ZEE5, beginning January 16, 2026.

The movie blends crime, chaos and dark humour around a group of everyday characters who get pulled into a wildly unexpected situation. With offbeat characters and situational comedy, the film offers a mix of laughter and suspense for viewers.

Where to Watch

If you’re subscribed to ZEE5, you can now stream Gurram Paapi Reddy directly on the platform.

Story Overview

The plot centers on a struggling man and a disappointed aspiring doctor who are coaxed into a risky task — transporting a dead body — that quickly turns into a chaotic and humorous adventure.

Cast & Crew

The film stars Naresh Agastya and Faria Abdullah in lead roles, supported by Yogi Babu, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Brahmanandam, John Vijay, Kanneganti and Mottai Rajendran. It is directed by Murali Manohar, with story by Poorna Prajna MV, dialogues by Niranjan Ramireddy, and music by Krishna Saurabh