Guru Purnima 2025: Date, Importance, Celebration, and Traditions!

Guru Purnima, which is a venerated festival in Jainism, Buddhism, and Hinduism, is a day of honoring the spiritual and academic guides who lead us on our path of self-awareness and development. Guru Purnima this year will fall on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Significance of Guru Purnima

The festival is celebrated during the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Ashadha, which occurs every year on a different date. Guru Purnima is a festival of knowledge, illumination, and the invaluable role that mentors, teachers, and gurus play in our lives. It is a day to honor the teachers, mentors, and gurus who have influenced our spiritual and scholarly lives.

Date and Puja Timings

Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Purnima Tithi: Starts 1:36 a.m. on July 10, 2025, and ends at 2:06 a.m. on July 11, 2025

How to Celebrate Guru Purnima

You may celebrate Guru Purnima from home with some simple rituals:

Wake up early and take a bath to begin the day fresh and clean.

Clean your puja area and put up a picture or symbol of your teacher or guru.

Provide flowers, incense, and sweets as an expression of respect and appreciation.

Meditate reciting the Guru Stotra or Guru Gita, or sit quietly in contemplation, reflecting on the wisdom and teachings you have received.

Light a diya (lamp) and meditate, developing feelings of humility and gratitude.

Significance of Guru Purnima in Various Traditions

Hinduism : Guru Purnima is observed as the birthday of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the mythological sage who authored the Mahabharata and other ancient scriptures.

: Guru Purnima is observed as the birthday of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the mythological sage who authored the Mahabharata and other ancient scriptures. Buddhism : Buddhists observe the day as the day on which Lord Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath, the founding day of the Sangha tradition.

: Buddhists observe the day as the day on which Lord Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath, the founding day of the Sangha tradition. Jainism: For Jains, Guru Purnima is associated with Lord Mahavira's acceptance of Gautam Swami as his first follower.

Key Takeaways

Guru Purnima is a festival of knowledge, enlightenment, and guidance.

The festival is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha.

Guru Purnima is a day of respect for spiritual and educational mentors who lead us in our path of self-improvement and learning.

With Guru Purnima around the corner, we find ourselves privileged to consider the role that mentorship and knowledge play in our existence and be thankful for the people who have mentored us along the way.

Also read: Ujjain Schools to Close on Mondays from July 14 to August 13, Here's Why