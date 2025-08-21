Gujarat School Stabbing: Accused Student Confesses Crime in Chilling Viral Chat

A day after a Class 10 student was fatally stabbed by his junior at Seventh Day Adventist Higher Secondary School in Maninagar, Ahmedabad, chilling Instagram chats between the accused and his friend have surfaced, sending shockwaves across the country.

The victim has been identified as 15-year-old Nayan Santani. Police have arrested the accused, a Class 9 student of the same school.

Screenshots of the alleged chat show the accused confessing to the crime:

Friend: Bhai, tumne kuch kiya aaj? (Brother, did you do something today?)

Accused: Haan. (Yes.)

Friend: Bhai, tumne chaku mara tha? (Brother, did you stab someone?)

Accused: Teko kisne bola? (Who told you?)

Friend: Call kar, chat pe nahi. Tera naam pehle aaya dimag mein. (Call me, not over chat. Your name came to my mind first.)

Accused: Abhi bada bhai saath hai, usko nahi khabar. Bataya kisne? (I’m with my brother, he doesn’t know. Who told you?)

Friend: Vo mar gaya shayad. (He may have died.)

Accused: Hain? Kaun tha waise? (What? Who was he?)

Friend: Abe, chaku tune mara tha? (I’m asking if you stabbed him.)

Accused: Haan to. (Yes.)

While police are verifying the authenticity of the chat, the shocking murder has raised serious concerns about student safety on school premises.

Reports also allege that the school management tampered with the crime scene instead of rushing Nayan to the hospital. Witnesses claimed a water tanker was called to wash away bloodstains, while no ambulance was arranged in time.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (August 19). Following Nayan’s death, his parents and members of the Sindhi community staged a protest at the school, accusing the management of negligence. They claimed Nayan could have been saved had he been taken to the hospital immediately.