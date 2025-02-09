Govt Offers ₹15,000 to First-Time Employees – UAN Activation Required by Feb15

The Government of India has introduced a new initiative to support first-time job seekers, offering a financial incentive of ₹15,000. To avail of this benefit, employees must activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) by February 15, 2025.

Employment Incentive Schemes Unveiled

During her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced three schemes aimed at boosting employment by providing phased incentives. A key highlight is the initiative for first-time job seekers, which offers financial assistance equivalent to one month's salary. This scheme is expected to benefit approximately 2.1 lakh young professionals.

Breakdown of Employment Incentive Schemes

Scheme A – Designed for first-time job seekers, this program offers financial aid of up to ₹15,000, disbursed in three installments via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Eligible candidates must have a starting salary of less than ₹1 lakh per annum.

Scheme B – Focuses on job creation within the manufacturing sector, encouraging companies to expand their workforce and create new employment opportunities.

Scheme C – Aims to support employers by providing financial incentives to encourage hiring and workforce expansion.

Extension of UAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for activating the Universal Account Number (UAN) and linking bank accounts with Aadhaar to February 15, 2025. This extension ensures that employees have adequate time to fulfill mandatory requirements for accessing benefits under EPFO’s Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme. The Ministry of Labour and Employment confirmed this extension through an official circular dated February 2, 2025.

By prioritizing youth employment, industry expansion, and workforce development, these government initiatives are expected to drive significant job creation across various sectors, reinforcing India’s commitment to economic growth.