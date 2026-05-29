EPFO 3.0: How 75% PF ATM Withdrawal Impacts Your Pension

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to launch a new digital system called EPFO 3.0 to make PF services faster and simpler for employees across India.

Under the new update, EPF members may soon be able to withdraw their PF money through ATMs and UPI platforms without lengthy paperwork. Reports say users could withdraw up to 75% of their PF balance directly into their linked bank accounts.

The new system is expected to reduce delays in PF claim settlements and make the entire process more digital and user-friendly. Employees may no longer need employer approval for many claims, which could help people get their money faster during emergencies.

Many employees were worried that withdrawing PF money could affect their pension benefits under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). However, officials clarified that pension eligibility will remain safe if the employee completes at least 10 years of service under EPS.

EPFO 3.0 is also expected to introduce:

Instant PF withdrawals through ATM and UPI

Faster online claim processing

Paperless services

Easy correction of personal details online

Better digital and mobile app support

To use these new services smoothly, employees should ensure that their Aadhaar, PAN, mobile number, and bank account are properly linked with their UAN account.

The government is expected to roll out EPFO 3.0 soon, and the update could make PF withdrawals much easier and quicker for millions of salaried employees in India.