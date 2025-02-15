UP Government Employees Protest Forced Work on Holidays

In a sudden turn of events, Lucknow Health Directorate employees have come out with their outrage over being asked to report to work on public holidays. The employees claim that the officials are calling them to work without any formal orders, and in a few cases, are even making them report to work for the whole day.

In the final nail to the coffin, the authorities are said to be reluctant to sanction compensatory leave to the staff. The clerical personnel are especially targeted and forced to report for work during public holidays. In some cases, staff are being kept behind even after work hours, some being forced to remain late till 5 pm or later.

The workers have blamed the officials for taking advantage of them, and have vowed to approach higher authorities and the state government with their complaints. The matter has resulted in general displeasure among the employees, who believe that their rights are being crushed.

The incident is a cause of concern regarding the working conditions and rights of government employees in Uttar Pradesh. It is yet to be seen how the authorities react to the complaints of the employees and if action will be taken against the wayward officials.

