Google to Improve Hyderabad’s Traffic Management with AI and Data Solutions

A delegation from Google India visited the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Center (TGICCC) on February 14 to study the existing traffic management system and explore ways to improve its operational efficiency using Google technologies. This visit follows the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Google and the Telangana government to implement technology-driven solutions across various sectors.

The delegation included Chandu Thota, VP of Google DeepMind; Rao Surapaneni, VP of Google Cloud; Shalini Puchalapalli, Country Manager of Google Customer Solutions; and Seshu Ajjarapu, Senior Director of Google DeepMind, along with Rajesh Ranjan, Head of Government Affairs & Public Policy, and Srinivas Kodali, Government Affairs and Public Policy. CV Anand, the City Police Commissioner, presented the functioning of the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), highlighting how real-time traffic management is achieved using advanced surveillance, data analytics, and Google Maps data to identify traffic congestion hotspots.

Discussions between Google experts and the CCC team focused on enhancing traffic management by integrating live Google Maps traffic data, automating traffic signals based on traffic volume, real-time patrol vehicle tracking, and deploying drones for improved monitoring. The delegation also discussed strategies to enhance the effectiveness of the existing traffic management framework, with suggestions for utilizing cloud solutions to optimize data storage and deploying new applications.

The Google delegation praised the Telangana government’s commitment to public safety through technology and agreed to continue collaborating on future traffic management improvements. They also proposed better data storage methods for CCTV footage in the cloud, extending beyond the 30-day limit, and using AI for faster analysis and recovery.