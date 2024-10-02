Gandhi Jayanti: Mahatma Gandhi Famous Quotes

Today, October 2, Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. Gandhi's teaching of nonviolence and civil disobedience was fundamental to the Indian liberation movement. Millions of people throughout the world are still motivated by Gandhi's teachings, and his legacy continues to serve as a beacon of hope for those pursuing social harmony, justice, and peace.

Here are a few inspirational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi:

"Be the change that you wish to see in the world."

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."

"Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will."

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world."

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever."

"An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind."

"You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty."

"Where there is love, there is life."

"Action expresses priorities."

"I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet."

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes."

